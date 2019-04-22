  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are investigating the discovery of four bodies inside a home around noon in the 2000 block of Speckle Drive near Basswood Boulevard and I-35 W.

Four people found dead in Fort Worth home (Chopper 11)

Police said the person who made the 911 call described a graphic scene inside the house.

Police are not yet releasing details about the victims or confirming whether or not they appear to be family members.

Investigators said they are not looking for any persons of interest or suspects and believe this incident was isolated to this particular house.

“The person that called 911, we’re actually speaking to that person right now,” said Fort Worth Police spokesperson Buddy Calzada.  “They haven’t left the scene, they’re actually being cooperative with our detective right now, so nobody would be outstanding at this point.”

Police said the call to the home at noon was their first noticed something had happened in the neighborhood.  They said there were no reports of gunshots or anything else suspicious there overnight or Monday morning.

