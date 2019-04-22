MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly a week has passed since a North Texas mother was reported missing. And Mesquite police say they are no closer to finding her.
The last sign of Prisma Reyes, 26, is surveillance video outside a Dallas apartment complex Wednesday. Her Jeep Wrangler was found abandoned there. And she never showed to pick up her 6-year-old son.
Monday Reyes’s sister, Esmeralda Peralta, when asked if she had a message for Reyes, said, “That we miss her. That she is needed here. Her kid needs her. She needs to come back. She needs to be saved. She needs to be okay.”
Mesquite police say they have no new leads and no suspects. In other words, they are no closer to finding Reyes than they were last Wednesday, when she was seen on security video at a Dallas apartment complex. Police say it is the last sign of the single mom.
Lilia Peralta, her mother, said in Spanish, “I don’t feel good, worried for my daughter. I would want the people who see her, or if somebody has seen something to give information to the police. Because mothers and fathers… we love our kids very much. Right now, this can’t be happening.”
Knowing her daughter as only a mother can, Ms. Peralta says Reyes looks nervous on the security video but remains cautiously hopeful.
“My daughter’s here. My daughter’s hiding. I feel somebody has her captive,” Ms. Peralta said in Spanish.