SEATTLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Looking back at her time as an early Microsoft employee, Melinda Gates said the brash culture at the famously tough, revolutionary tech company made her want to quit.
In an interview with The Associated Press, the Dallas native says she didn’t discuss those concerns with Bill Gates, the company CEO who embodied that culture and was also her boyfriend, and later her husband.
She said telling him “wasn’t my job to do that at the time.” She said says drew “bright lines” around office and home life in order to work there.
Her new book out Tuesday, “The Moment of Lift,” is a memoir and manifesto on women and power, covering her life from Catholic school girl in North Texas — St. Monica Catholic School — and young Microsoft manager to wife of a public icon and leading philanthropist.
