FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two championship golf courses and a lighted short course are coming to 600 acres in Frisco.

On Monday, the PGA of America revealed its plans for a major development that includes a lot more than just moving its headquarters from Florida.

Legendary pro golfer Lee Trevino was in town giving his stamp of approval to designs the PGA hopes will not only appeal to those who already love the sport, but also encourage future generations to embrace it as well.

Late last year the PGA of America announced it was moving its headquarters from Florida to Frisco, but the plans revealed Monday include much more on 600 acres near Highway 380 and the Dallas North Tollway.

The project will cost half a billion dollars and in addition to the championship courses, a driving range and putting green.

A hotel and retail development will also be part of the plan.

CEO Seth Waugh told CBS 11 the PGA’s main purpose is to grow the game of golf and believes Frisco is the right place to do it.

A lot of what were thinking is not just the golf part of it, which is obviously going to be a big part,” said Waugh. “We are going to bring lots of championships here and of course lots of revenue to our adopted hometown but also the community around it. We think this can kind of be the center of golf commerce. I’ve been quoted as saying ‘the Silicon Valley of golf.”

Frisco will host two PGA championships on both the men’s and the women’s side.

The men’s in 2027 and 2034.

Look for the project to begin opening in 2022.

The PGA said it plans to make everything open and accessible to the public.