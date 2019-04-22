Comments
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – An altercation between two men turned deadly in Garland over night.
Police found James Crossnoe, 33, dead inside his home in the 5300 block of Sarasota Drive just after 10 p.m.
Homicide detectives were called to investigate. The investigation led detectives to believe a dispute happened between Crossnoe and another man identified John Gleason, 37, of Mesquite.
Detectives said Gleason shot Crossnoe and he died from the bullet wound.
Gleason was arrested and is currently in the Garland Detention Center on a charge of murder. No bond has been set.
The investigation is ongoing.