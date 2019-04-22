GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland Police are searching for a vehicle and its driver involved in a fatality hit-and-run accident that happened Sunday night.
On April 21, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Garland Police and Fire responded to the report of a hit-and-run crash where a pedestrian was struck on Broadway Boulevard and Oates Road.
The victim, Sabjot Singh Sureka was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Traffic investigators said they believe the 22-year-old was crossing Broadway when he was struck in the southbound lanes by an unknown vehicle. The vehicle involved did not stop and fled the scene.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the vehicle and it’s driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840. Tips may also be made anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972.272. TIPS (8477) or online at garlandcrimestoppers.org.