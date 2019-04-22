Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Americans give the U.S. just average or low marks on the progress it has made on protecting the environment and most believe the environment will be worse for the next generation of Americans.
A majority thinks global warming is caused mainly by human activity, and more than half of Americans think it’s having a serious impact now. Still, about 6 in 10 think humanity can do something to stop or slow climate change.
When asked to grade the U.S. on protecting the environment, few Americans give the U.S. high marks.
Congratulations. The lame stream democrat propaganda machine has done a brilliant job of convincing a “majority” of the poll respondents that anthropogenic global warming is real. It was and is a lie. Has been from the start. It is part of the socialist control agenda. Too bad you are a part of it.