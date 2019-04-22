  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Air pollution, carbon pollution, climate change, Climate Policies, environment, environmental clean up, Global Warming, ozone pollution, Water Pollution


NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Americans give the U.S. just average or low marks on the progress it has made on protecting the environment and most believe the environment will be worse for the next generation of Americans.

(credit: CBS News)

A majority thinks global warming is caused mainly by human activity, and more than half of Americans think it’s having a serious impact now. Still, about 6 in 10 think humanity can do something to stop or slow climate change.

When asked to grade the U.S. on protecting the environment, few Americans give the U.S. high marks.

◊◊◊ Click Here To See All The Poll Results On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments
  1. Mike Crognale says:
    April 22, 2019 at 7:40 am

    Congratulations. The lame stream democrat propaganda machine has done a brilliant job of convincing a “majority” of the poll respondents that anthropogenic global warming is real. It was and is a lie. Has been from the start. It is part of the socialist control agenda. Too bad you are a part of it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s