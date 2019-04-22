  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

Dallas Stars, DFW Sports, Nashville Predators, NHL, NHL Playoffs

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Stars were out to win their first playoff series at home in 11 seasons.

The Predators took a 1-0 lead in the first period with a snap shot by Austin Watson.

The Stars’ Blake Comeau made a wrist shot in the second period to tie the game at 1.

The third period was scoreless and the teams went to overtime.

Alexander Radulov #47 of the Dallas Stars skates the puck against Colton Sissons #10 of the Nashville Predators in the third period of Game Six of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 22, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

If the Stars win, they will advance to play the St. Louis Blues in the second round of the NHL Playoffs.

If they lose, Game 7 would be Wednesday night in Nashville.

