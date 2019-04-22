Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Stars were out to win their first playoff series at home in 11 seasons.
The Predators took a 1-0 lead in the first period with a snap shot by Austin Watson.
The Stars’ Blake Comeau made a wrist shot in the second period to tie the game at 1.
The third period was scoreless and the teams went to overtime.
If the Stars win, they will advance to play the St. Louis Blues in the second round of the NHL Playoffs.
If they lose, Game 7 would be Wednesday night in Nashville.