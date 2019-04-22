FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The TCU Police Department said Monday evening, someone posted messages on social media on Sunday suggesting that on Monday there would be an incident in Fort Worth where they intended “to cause a loss of life.”
The Fort Worth Police Department has been investigating and at this point does not believe there is a credible threat, but the investigation is ongoing.
TCU was not mentioned in the social media posts and there is no indication TCU was a target.
As precautionary measure, the TCU Police Department temporarily increased staffing and extra patrols are being conducted by vehicle and foot until the matter is closed.
In a campus alert, TCU said, “The campus community is highly encouraged to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity to TCU Police at 817-257-7777.”