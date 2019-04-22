Comments
WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Watauga Police shot and killed a man and discovered a deceased woman at a home in the 6500 block of Wooddale Drive, not far from Grace Hardeman Elementary and Watauga Middle Schools.
Officers were responding to a call regarding an emergency protective order, as a person at the home was not supposed to be there.
Watauga Police Lt. Jason Babcock told CBS 11 News the initial 911 call was made by the daughter of the deceased woman.
She let police know the suspect was in the house.
Police said when officers arrived, the suspect answered the door and raised a shotgun.
Officers then shot and killed him.