FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two of four people killed by gunfire Monday were children.
Officers found the boy and girl, along with a deceased man and woman, at the 2000 block of Speckle Drive near Basswood Boulevard and I-35W in North Fort Worth.
The 911 caller described a graphic scene inside the house.
All four family members had apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating, but are not looking for any outstanding suspects.
Police are not yet releasing details about the victims, but neighbors told CBS 11 a young family lived there, two parents and two children.
“It’s just shaken us up as a community. We’re all just in shock,” said neighbor Claudia Robles. “My initial thought was what in the world is going on?”
The ages and names of the four will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.