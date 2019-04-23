WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A conversation started in Dallas Tuesday night about making the city more fair for all races, genders and socio-economic backgrounds.

City leaders are working on what they call a Racial Equity Plan to focus on jobs, housing and new business, especially in the southern part of Dallas.

The Dallas City Council hosted a discussion at Friendship-West Baptist Church in the Red Bird neighborhood.

“We need to make sure we are meeting those goals in every part of Dallas, to make sure we are including your most diverse and impoverished neighborhoods and that’s not what’s happening right now,” said organizer Dr. Pamela Grayson.

Dallas City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Casey Thomas said the city should make sure minority neighborhoods get the same attention as the rest of the city.

