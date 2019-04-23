  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

MARFA, Texas (CBSNEWS.COM) – The stars at night are big and bright in Marfa, Texas. Inspired by cosmos, Colette Fowlkes, Ashley Marquez, Charlotte Browning, Daniela Fernandez, Madison Cash and Mabel Melgaard — all 10 and 11-years-old — decided to aim for the stars and enter a nationwide science contest. Their team name is the “Marfa Martians.”

Members of the Marfa Martians science team. (credit: CBS News)

If they won, their experiment would be performed on the International Space Station by real astronauts. But winning seemed like a long shot. More than 23,000 students were participating, many in high school.

