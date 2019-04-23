PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It helped put Plano on the map when it opened in 1981.

After years of decline and false promises from past developers, it looks like Collin Creek Mall could be ready for a comeback.

A second developer has come forward with a new concept for the aging mall.

It has the support of city leaders with the help of some eye-catching design plans.

Images provide by the developer Centurion American show a modern mall design with wide open space for natural light and greenery to grow.

The 500,000 square foot project would also feature a large outdoor promenade surround not just by retail but also housing and apartments.

The Plano City Council has approved a needed zoning change for that.

With almost all of its major retailers gone, Collin Creek Mall is clinging to life on a valuable stretch of North Central Expressway.

The new developer plans to retain a small portion of the existing building and bring back the water features that made the mall unique.

“We want to keep that alive and that’s why I think it’s important to keep the center section, to keep some heartbeat of what Collin County used to be,” said Sean Terry, VP of Centurion America. “This was the place to come in Collin County for years.”

The mall and the property around it are worth about $68 million now.

By the time the project is completed in a few years it is expected to be worth $998 million.