UNIVERSITY PARK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An employee at a sandwich shop near the SMU campus, stabbed a co-worker and took off Tuesday around 3:15 p.m. according to University Park Police.
Police are investigating the incident at the Jimmy John’s at 6411 Hillcrest.
Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital but is stable condition and talking after suffering lacerations to the right side and back of the neck.
The suspect took off from the store in a 2006 Silver Pontiac traveling south on Hillcrest.
Police are calling this a targeted attack and said no other citizens or workers in or around the store were in danger.