NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Several rounds of heavy rain have pushed through parts of North Texas and more are on the way overnight.

Two to three inches of rain have fallen in some areas as of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was set to expire at 11:15 p.m. for Dallas County.

The biggest concern with the storms is strong winds.  There have been reports in Tarrant County of winds gusting up to 70 miles per hour.

There is a lot of heavy rain and flooding concerns as well.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted, “We have responded to over 20 High Water Rescue/Investigations since the first round of storms started. Please stay off the roads.”

Wylie Fire-Rescue tweeted a similar point in all caps saying, “SEVERAL AREAS IN THE CITY ARE FLOODED. DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES/CONES. IF YOU SEE HIGH WATER, DO NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE THROUGH IT.”

Storms are making their way from the west to the east at about 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Some spots are seeing an inch-and-a-half to two inches of rain per hour.

A severe thunderstorm watch continues until 5:00 a.m. Wednesday for multiple North Texas counties, including Dallas, Collin and Denton Counties.

