FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspected drunk driver going the wrong-way on I-30 in Fort Worth caused a five-vehicle crash that injured five people, two of them critically, officials say.
Police say the crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Eastchase Parkway.
According to police, a DWI suspect was driving east on the westbound lanes and crashed into multiple vehicles. The crash shut down the freeway at Eastchase through the early morning hours. It has since reopened.
Five people were taken to the hospital to treat injuries, and two of them were critical, according to MedStar.
The DWI suspect has not yet been identified, and police have not said if the driver was injured.