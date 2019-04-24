WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, DFW Sports, Ezekiel Elliott, Football, NFL, running back

(CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have picked up the fifth-year option on running back Ezekiel Elliott, making him under contract through the 2020 season.

The move ensures the Cowboys will have the star running back under contract for another year as the team decides on the long-term future of Elliott.

Executive Vice President Stephen Jones reportedly said last week that the team would “obviously” exercise that option on Elliott’s contract. Wednesday’s announcement says the move was officially made.

Elliott led the league in rushing last season with 1,434 yards.

