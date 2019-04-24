DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Heavy rainfall Tuesday night, more rain Wednesday and additional rainfall in the forecast may create high-water conditions throughout Dallas, the city warned Wednesday afternoon.
The city said residents should practice personal safety and be aware of high-water conditions.
“The recent rains have created some high-water conditions throughout the City,” said Sarah Standifer, Assistant Director of Dallas Water Utilities. “Be smart and do not take any chances. Turn around and don’t drown is the best plan of action.”
As of 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, the following closures are in effect:
All trails along the Trinity Floodway are closed.
The following Park and Recreation areas are closed:
White Rock Creek Trail
Flag Pole Hill Trail
Texas Buckeye Trail
Lawnview Park
Harry Moss Soccer Complex
LB Houston Park
California Crossing Park
Trammel Crow Park
Residents can access the Floodway Operations website to view current flooded roadways.
The city reminds residents to observe basic safety rules as they could save your life.
Heed all warning signs
Watch for rising water levels
Know where high ground is and move there quickly if you see or hear rapidly rising water
Do not attempt to cross through flowing water or standing water when you do not know its depth
Do no try to drive through flooded areas — most flood-related deaths occur in automobiles
If your vehicle stalls, abandon it and seek higher ground immediately
Be especially cautious at night
Adhere to the advice of local emergency management officials before going on area lakes or rivers
The public is advised to follow the National Weather Service recommendation “Turn Around. Don’t Drown.” and be aware of the dangers of driving or walking into flooded areas. For additional information click here.