FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A 32-year-old Fort Worth man who killed his two young children and another adult family member before committing suicide, was in training to become an investigator with Child Protective Services.
Ronald Parra died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.
The deaths of his 1-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter, were all ruled homicides. Both children died from gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner’s office.
The bodies were discovered inside the family’s home in the 2000 block of Speckle Drive, near Basswood Boulevard and I-35W in North Fort Worth.
Police said only that the shootings were believed to be an isolated incident and that they didn’t believe the public was in danger.
The homicides have rocked the quiet neighborhood.
“It has just shaken us up as a community. We’re all just in shock,” said neighbor Claudia Robles. “My initial thought was what in the world is going on?”