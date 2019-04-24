CORPUS CHRISTI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A docked replica of a Christopher Columbus ship that sank in 2017 days after Hurricane Harvey came ashore in Texas has gone under again.
Officials say divers will examine La Nina at the Corpus Christi Marina before efforts begin to re-float the ship that sank Tuesday.
La Nina, although in disrepair, has been a tourist attraction. The ship is the last of three replicas built in the 1980s by the government of Spain to mark the 500th anniversary of the Columbus voyage.
The 75-foot vessel sank in August 2017 after Harvey, but was repaired and re-floated.
The volunteer Columbus Sailing Association said it could no longer maintain the ship after Harvey. Corpus Christi leaders are also trying to find someone to restore the replica built by Spain in the 1980s to mark the 500th anniversary of the Columbus voyage to the New World.
Association president Kim Mrazek said Tuesday that donations have funded prior La Nina repairs.
