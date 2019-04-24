



– More than 300 property owners were on the schedule Wednesday for the year’s first round of formal property value protest hearings in Tarrant County.

The hearings were the first of tens of thousands expected to be held over the next few months, with owners looking for relief to rising valuations and the higher tax bills that come with it.

“Every year it goes up more and more,” said Elizabeth Fawks, who came to protest the new value of her Southlake home.

She said she and her husband had used the Tarrant Appraisal District’s online protest option in previous years. This time the offered reduction though was around $4,000 she said, from a valuation that increased more than $40,000.

“Every year we’re falling further and further behind,” she said.

Fawks’ strategy worked this time, with a board agreeing to a reduced value below what it was last year.

This month the district’s chief appraiser Jeff Law told CBS 11 about 50 to 60 percent of those who protest receive some sort of reduction from the proposed value, though it may still be higher than the previous year.

There were 148,000 protests last year, but that amounted to less than 10 percent of the property accounts in the county.

The deadline to file a protest is May 15.

To find a link to your county’s Central Appraisal District, click here.