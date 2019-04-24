WEATHERNORTH TEXAS RAIN | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Abram Street, Arlington, DFW News, Tanker Crash, Watson Road
A tanker truck crashed in Arlington with the cab hanging over a bridge. (Credit: Arlington PD/Twitter)

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A truck hauling cooking oil crashed in Arlington Wednesday morning with the cab hanging over a bridge, police say.

Police say the crash happened near Watson Road and Abram Street with the cab hanging on a bridge over Abram.

The crash closed Abram in both directions as crews work to remove the truck.

According to police, there were no serious injuries in the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s