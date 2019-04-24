Comments
A tanker truck crashed in Arlington with the cab hanging over a bridge. (Credit: Arlington PD/Twitter)
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A truck hauling cooking oil crashed in Arlington Wednesday morning with the cab hanging over a bridge, police say.
Police say the crash happened near Watson Road and Abram Street with the cab hanging on a bridge over Abram.
The crash closed Abram in both directions as crews work to remove the truck.
According to police, there were no serious injuries in the crash.