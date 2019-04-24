WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm Tuesday evening at a woman and deputies.
Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance where a man identified as Christopher Earl Elliot, 44, had physically assaulted the woman and threatened her by discharging a weapon over her head in the back yard of the home around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlee Drive in Weatherford.
When deputies arrived on scene, Elliot was nude, walking out of the garage holding a .22 caliber Derringer, and shooting in random directions, the Sheriff said in a news release Wednesday.
The suspect stopped shooting, went back into the garage and walked back onto the driveway and began shooting again. The suspect went inside the home and returned to the driveway again, holding only a phone to his ear, the Sheriff said.
Sheriff’s deputies apprehended Elliot, who was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family impede breath/circulation and deadly conduct discharge of a firearm.
As of Wednesday morning, he remained in the Parker County Jail. His bond has not been set.
“We are fortunate that no one was injured as a result of this suspect’s reckless actions,” said Sheriff Fowler. “This case will be forwarded to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of prosecution.”