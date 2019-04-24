Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The steady rain is causing problems across the metroplex, including at Dallas Love Field Airport.
Parts of the bottom level of Parking Garage A – the one closest to the terminal – have completely flooded. Well before sunrise officials were estimating that more than 30 parked cars were completely underwater.
A CBS 11 News crew shot video that showed some vehicles completely submerged. The water pressure was so intense that the trunk on one car appeared to have popped open.
Dallas Love Field spokesman Chris Perry said the flooding was caused by a drainage issue off-site.
The water in the garage continues to rise, with several inches of standing water on some of the upper levels as well.
Workers told CBS 11 that a giant pump was being brought in to get some of the water out.