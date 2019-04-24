WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas Love Field, Dallas Love Field Airport, flash flooding, flooding, Garage, Parking Garage, Submerged, Submerged Car


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The steady rain is causing problems across the metroplex, including at Dallas Love Field Airport.

Parts of the bottom level of Parking Garage A – the one closest to the terminal – have completely flooded. Well before sunrise officials were estimating that more than 30 parked cars were completely underwater.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

A CBS 11 News crew shot video that showed some vehicles completely submerged. The water pressure was so intense that the trunk on one car appeared to have popped open.

Dallas Love Field spokesman Chris Perry said the flooding was caused by a drainage issue off-site.

The water in the garage continues to rise, with several inches of standing water on some of the upper levels as well.

Workers told CBS 11 that a giant pump was being brought in to get some of the water out.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s