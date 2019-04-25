  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) train remains hospitalized.

The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday near the West End Station, at the intersection of Pacific and Record Street.

Officials told CBS 11 News the man, who has not been identified, was crossing in front of the train when he was hit and pinned beneath the train.

Dallas Fire Rescue was called to the scene and was able to free him.

DART officials say the man was alert when he was taken to Parkland Hospital. His exact condition isn’t known.

