Comments
GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – The search for a 69-year-old man who was reported missing a week ago continues in Garland.
Song Wi who was last seen Friday, April 19. He suffers from kidney failure, which requires dialysis, high blood pressure, diabetes, and uses oxygen when required. He is also showing signs of dementia, according to police.
Wi is described as an Asian male, approximately 5’ 5”, 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be driving a white 2013 Toyota Corolla, with TX license plate BFX5925 that was seen in Coalgate, Oklahoma during the afternoon hours.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Song Wi they are asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840.