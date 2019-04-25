NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Craft brewers tapped into whatever support they could find today, to allow Texans to buy beer to-go.

Texas doesn’t allow most brewers to sell cans or bottles, directly to customers. But lawmakers may have one last chance to change that, and beer fans certainly support it.

Thousands have signed a petition saying just that.

The small batches of beer Peticolas produces in its Dallas brewery, are only available by the glass, in their tap room, at restaurants and bars. But if you like it enough that you want to take some home – owner Michael Peticolas, can’t sell it to you.

“We are this one little teeny, tiny niche that doesn’t have this right. Every other brewery in every state in the union except texas has this right.”

That right, is why brewers and fans organized in Austin Thursday. An amendment to the Alcoholic Beverage Commission Bill, was a last attempt to legalize beer-to-go in the state.

Other bills were stifled, on concerns it could cut into revenue for retailers and companies who distribute beer.

“I see this as a way to really expand our brand. There are a lot of people coming in here who are really learning about us for the first time.”

“Wineries can sell wine to-go, in Texas and distilleries can sell spirits to go.”

Fort Worth’s Wild Acre Brewing has cans on store shelves. But is constantly telling customers “no”… who want to take the beer to-go.

“Every day. I mean every day when they ask to take something home,” said owner John Pritchett, who worked in the distributing side of the business.

He believes beer to-go would do more for marketing, than it would take away from retail stores.

“It’s just not going to happen. People shop where they shop. They’re going to continue to shop there.”