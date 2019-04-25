Comments
CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A third grade teacher in Corsicana charged with two counts of indecency with a child involving sexual contact on Monday, had four more counts filed against him on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Navarro County Jail records.
Ramon Santuario-Mendoza, 48, who teaches English Language Arts at Sam Houston Elementary, is on administrative leave as Corsicana ISD investigates the allegations.
His bond is set at $75,000 per charge for a total of $450,000.
Corsicana ISD sent CBS 11 the following statement on Monday:
Corsicana ISD thoroughly investigates any concern from a student, staff member or parent and takes swift and appropriate action when student or staff safety may be involved. Last week, a third grade English Language Arts teacher at Sam Houston Elementary was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. The Corsicana ISD Police Department is leading the investigation with support from the Navarro County Child Advocacy Center.