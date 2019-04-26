  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

NEW ORLEANS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The National Weather Service says at least nine tornadoes were formed during a two-day period of severe weather in eastern Texas and Louisiana.

Meteorologist Davyon Hill says seven tornadoes were part of the same parent storm that started in San Augustine, Texas, on Wednesday evening and stretched into northern Louisiana Thursday morning.

Separately, two tornados also touched down in Louisiana — one north of Shreveport and another near Jena.

The city of Ruston in northern Louisiana appeared to get the brunt of the bad weather. An EF3 tornado touched down there, ripping off roofs of buildings and homes, and severely damaging the sports facilities of Louisiana Tech University.

On Wednesday, flooding claimed the lives of a mother and her two children in an Erath County creek.

Two people in Ruston died when a tree fell onto their home Thursday.

 

