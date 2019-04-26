FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputy was struck from behind in her parked cruiser while running radar in Fort Worth early Friday morning.
It happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. near the 9400 block of Jacksboro Highway.
Both the deputy and suspect, Justin Marquez, 26, were taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Both are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.
The deputy is being observed and having further tests, according to Sheriff Bill Waybourn.
Marquez was checked into the hospital and then remotely booked into the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Jail on a Class A Misdemeanor for Driving While Intoxicated.
“DWI is a very serious crime that can never be overlooked,” said Sheriff Waybourn. “There were over 1,400 drunk driving deaths last year in Texas. We are just thankful that this incident did not add to this year’s total. Our thoughts and prayers are with our Deputy and her family.”