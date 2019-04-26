Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on all models (approximately 694,000 units) of Kids II Rocking Sleepers.
The commission said infant fatalities have occurred in the Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.
Since the 2012 product introduction, five infant fatalities have occurred in the Kids II Rocking Sleepers.
Major retailers nationwide sold the sleepers, including Walmart, Target and Toys “R” Us and online from March 2012 through April 26, 2019 for approximately $40-$80.
Consumers can call Kids II toll-free at 1-866-869-7954 for a voucher or refund of click here for more information.