HUNT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a woman found murdered nine years ago has increased the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Heather Leann Pope father found her body on August 3, 2010 behind a vacant house in south Hunt County. The autopsy ruled her death as homicide due to blunt force trauma.

Heather Leann Pope (courtesy: Hunt County Sheriff’s Office)

Heather’s father, along with some family friends learned that several people were seen loitering behind a business on FM 751 and FM 429 on the day Pope’s body was found.

Hunt County Crime Stoppers offered an initial reward of up to $1,500.00 on April 4, 2019 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible. However, Heather’s parents met with Hunt County Crime Stoppers and donated $8,500.00 to the reward fund. This raised the amount to $10,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

If you have information regarding the murder of Heather Leann Pope call Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.

You will remain anonymous.

