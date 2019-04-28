FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The 2019 NFL Draft has come and gone, so now it’s time to meet the eight players the Dallas Cowboys chose this year.

Second round, 58th overall: DT Trysten Hill – Central Florida

The Cowboys look to bolster their defensive line with the addition of Trysten Hill. Vice President Stephen Jones believes he can be a Week 1 starter. Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli will look to find a spot for Hill in a line led by DE DeMarcus Lawrence. There were reports of issues with coaches at UCF, but the Cowboys don’t believe that will translate to the NFL.

Third round, 90th overall: OG/C Connor McGovern – Penn State

Offensive lineman Connor McGovern has the versatility to play multiple positions along the line, which the Cowboys love. The Penn State alum says he’s excited to learn from the best offensive line in the NFL. The Cowboys took McGovern even though he didn’t make an official visit.

Fourth round, 128th overall: RB Tony Pollard – Memphis

Running back Tony Pollard will look to back up star Ezekiel Elliott to help shave off the load. Pollard can score from anywhere on the field and can even provide a boost on special teams as evidenced by his seven return touchdowns in three seasons.

Fifth round, 158th overall: CB Michael Jackson – Miami

At 6-1, 200 pounds, Michael Jackson fits the mold of tall, long cornerbacks that the Cowboys covet. Defensive backs coach Kris Richard will look to build Jackson into a fierce player like he did with previous fifth round pick, Richard Sherman. Jackson could easily become a steal if he develops quickly.

Fifth round, 165th overall: DE Joe Jackson – Miami

Defensive end Joe Jackson is another pick to strengthen a high-powered defensive line. He says he’s a steal for the Cowboys.

Sixth round, 213th overall: S Donovan Wilson – Texas A&M

Safety Donovan Wilson can be seen as need-based pick for the team as it looks to bolster that position. This pick continues the trend of looking for safeties as depth-fillers in the draft.

Seventh round, 218th overall: RB Mike Weber – Ohio State

Running back Mike Weber was Ezekiel Elliott’s replacement when he left Ohio State. Stylistically, Weber runs like Elliott and is strong between the tackles. He could be a three-down back to help take some load off Elliott.

Seventh round, 241st overall: DE Jalen Jelks – Oregon

As seen from this draft, you can never have too many defensive lineman. Jalen Jelks had 15 sacks while at Oregon. He will face an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster.