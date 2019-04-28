Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters found a man dead inside a home in Dallas after extinguishing a fire there Sunday evening, officials say.
Dallas Fire-Rescue says it responded to the fire at around 8:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Daleview Avenue.
When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke coming from the back of the home. They were able to get inside and extinguish the fire.
Officials say they later found an adult male dead inside the home. The cause of death is still under investigation by the medical examiner.
Officials are also investigating the cause of the fire.