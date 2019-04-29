Filed Under:737 MAX 8, 737 MAX 9, 737 Max jet, air travel, airplane safety, anti-stall automation, Boeing, deadly plane crashes, DFW News, faulty sensor, Software Update, test flights, Texas News


CHICAGO, Ill. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Boeing executives are facing shareholders in public for the first time Monday since two fatal crashes led to the grounding of the latest version of its most popular aircraft, the 737 Max.

A Southwest Boeing 737 Max 8 flies on March 11, 2019. (credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CEO Dennis Muilenburg, who is set to speak at Boeing’s annual shareholder meeting in Chicago, said in prepared remarks that the aerospace giant is making “steady progress” in implementing a software update that will enable the Federal Aviation Administration to certify the aircraft as safe.

