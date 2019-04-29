Comments
CHICAGO, Ill. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Boeing executives are facing shareholders in public for the first time Monday since two fatal crashes led to the grounding of the latest version of its most popular aircraft, the 737 Max.
CHICAGO, Ill. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Boeing executives are facing shareholders in public for the first time Monday since two fatal crashes led to the grounding of the latest version of its most popular aircraft, the 737 Max.
CEO Dennis Muilenburg, who is set to speak at Boeing’s annual shareholder meeting in Chicago, said in prepared remarks that the aerospace giant is making “steady progress” in implementing a software update that will enable the Federal Aviation Administration to certify the aircraft as safe.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊