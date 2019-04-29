SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Agriculture confirms a credit card skimmer was placed on a fuel pump at Scooter’s Superstore at 2150 E. Highway 114 in Southlake.
The Department received a complaint last week. DPS Troopers investigated and removed it from pump #3.
North Texas Law Enforcement Face Challenges In Catching Credit Card Skimmers
If paying at the pump with a credit card, the Texas Department of Agriculture offers tips might help you avoid becoming a victim of a gas pump skimmer:
• Use pump closest to storefront, in line of sight for store personnel
• Before pumping, check for unusual bluetooth signals with ID of string of numbers and letters; might be a skimmer
• Check that security tape on pump cabinet has not been damaged. Torn tape might indicate cabinet opened without store personnel’s knowlege
• Safest bet is to pay inside with cash
• Always save the receipt and monitor your bank statements after filling up.
• If you think you’ve been skimmed, contact 1-800-TELL-TDA and we will send an inspector to check it out.