FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Family members of a toddler who died in Fort Worth were concerned Monday why a man possibly connected to the death, was jailed, and then released.
Jail records showed Fort Worth police took a man matching his description to jail Saturday night. That was hours after 2-year-old Kaison Jackson-Tuzolana died.
The man was held in the North Richland Hills jail, but was no longer in custody Monday.
North Richland Hills referred questions about the five warrants the man was arrested on, to Fort Worth Police. A department spokesman would not answer questions about any of the warrants being connected to the case. Available records show four of the warrants were from out of town.
Michael King said the man was the boyfriend of Jackson-Tuzolana’s mother, and was watching him and the boys two sisters Saturday. They were at an apartment complex near Altamesa and McCart on the city’s south side.
King said he and his wife received a call that Jackson-Tuzolana fell and hit his head. He died at a hospital that same day.
King said Jackson-Tuzolana’s 3-year-old sister was staying with another set of grandparents. A state family protective services spokesperson said a 10-month-old girl was removed from the home and was in state custody Monday.
Police said they were waiting for the county medical examiner to determine how Jackson-Tuzolana died.