Filed Under:Bribery, Bribery Scandal, cheating, cheating scam, Coach Michael Center, College Admissions, federal bribery investigation, Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin, Tennis Coach, Texas News, Texas sports, The University of Texas, University Of Texas, University of Texas at Austin


BOSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman will plead guilty on May 13 to charges that she took part in a sweeping college admissions cheating scam.

Huffman had been scheduled to enter her plea in Boston federal court on May 21. A judge on Monday agreed to move up the hearing because the lead prosecutor will be out of town.

Actress Felicity Huffman enters the court to appear before a judge to face charges in the college admissions scandal. (credit: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images)

The actress agreed earlier this month to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Authorities say she paid $15,000 to have someone correct the answers on her daughter’s SAT.

Huffman was charged in March along with dozens of other prominent parents and coaches at elite universities. Prosecutors say other parents paid an admissions consultant to bribe coaches to get their children admitted as fake athletic recruits.

Michael Center, former men’s tennis coach for UT Austin leaves court on April 24, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Michael Center, the former men’s tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin, pleaded guilty on April 24. Center admitted accepting a $100,000 bribe in the bribery scheme and will cooperate with authorities.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s