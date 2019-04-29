Filed Under:Assault Causing Bodily Injury, DFW News, domestic violence, former TCU wide receiver, guilty plea, KaVontae Turpin, probation, TCU football player

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Former TCU wide receiver KaVontae Turpin pled guilty to Assault Causing Bodily Injury – Family Violence for the October 2018 assault of his long-time girlfriend.

Kavontae Turpin mug shot

Officers from the Fort Worth Police Department were dispatched to apartments off University Drive following 911 calls from neighbors about the couple’s loud argument.

When police arrived, they found Turpin and his girlfriend, who was visiting from out of state, at the location.

Witnesses reported seeing Turpin “manhandle” his girlfriend, dragging her across the parking lot while she resisted and screamed for them to call 911. After interviewing the victim, police took Turpin into custody at the scene.

Turpin will serve two years’ deferred adjudication probation, and must complete a 27-week Partner Abuse Intervention Program through SafeHaven of Tarrant County.

“While KaVontae Turpin may have been a star on the football field, his actions here are unacceptable and will not tolerated,” said prosecutor Lloyd Whelchel. “Turpin was held accountable for his conduct, and will have the next two years to reflect on what he has done.”

