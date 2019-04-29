Filed Under:Alleged Child Abuse, Baby, blame, child, Crime, DFW News, Family, mother, Parent, Tarrant County Jail, Violence

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Investigators in Texas say a 25-year-old woman who’s charged with capital murder in the death of her infant daughter had initially tried to blame her 3-year-old son for the killing.

Halle Marie Murry of Fort Worth (credit: Tarrant County Jail)

Halle Marie Murry of Fort Worth was being held Monday at the Tarrant County jail on a charge of capital murder of a person under 10.

She was taken into custody Saturday in the Jan. 14 death of 6-week-old Acelyn Lailani Rogers. The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office recently determined the infant’s death was a homicide caused by traumatic head injuries.

Authorities say Murry blamed her son for dropping the infant, but a doctor told them a young child could not have inflicted the kind of skull fractures the girl suffered.

Jail records don’t indicate whether Murry has an attorney.

