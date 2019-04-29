NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – “This is really, really cool. It’s a cool experience. Kinda weird being out in the middle of nothin’. But, it’s not bad actually,” according to Sergeant Brent Wright.
The North Richland Hills police officer shared his thoughts Monday morning during Facebook Live as he walks to Austin. There’s a reason Sgt. Wright is walking 163 miles from North Richland Hills to Austin.
His Walk of Reflection is honoring the 163 police officers killed in the line of duty last year.
“It’s the unknown. Last year, 52 killed by gunfire, the rest were health-related, car accidents, one of the biggest risks is getting hit when we’re on busy roadways,” explained Wright.
The 20-year veteran of the department is walking for the fallen including David Sherrard, a Richardson police officer who was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance.
He’s also walking for Rogelio Santander, the Dallas police officer shot and killed at a northeast Dallas Home Depot.
“At the end of the day, that’s all I ask for. Just know what they died for, what they did and that was it, to make sure there was a legacy for them. That they were remembered. We do care. They are not forgotten. Remember, their lives matter,” said Wright before leaving on his journey.
You can track Sgt. Wright’s progress on his Walk of Reflection Facebook page.
Learn more about The Walk of Reflection here.