Filed Under:cancer, Cannabis, dope, Drugs, gateway drug, high, Legal, legislature, marijuana, Sativa, smoke, Texas News, weed

AUSTIN (AP) — Having small amounts of marijuana in Texas would mean a fine and no jail time under a bill advancing in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Cannabis is displayed at a medical marijuana dispensary in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, California. (credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

The bill that passed the Texas House by a 98-43 vote Monday is a milestone in Texas, where GOP leaders have been resistant to relaxing marijuana laws. It would lower criminal penalties for possession of an ounce or less of marijuana to a Class C misdemeanor.

Lawmakers say it would help save resources for law enforcement and keep low-level offenders out of the criminal justice system.

Democrat Rep. Joe Moody changed his original bill that would have decriminalized possession of small amounts of pot. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support last year for reducing penalties to a lower misdemeanor offense but stopped short of publicly endorsing decriminalization.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s