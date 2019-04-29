  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:David Stevens, Deadly Stabbing, DFW News, fatal stabbing, Jogger, jogger attacked, jogger killed, mentally incompetent, Murder, runner, stabbed, Thomas Johnson, White Rock Creek Trail, White Rock Lake, White Rock Trail, White Rock Trail Park


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This morning the trial begins for the man accused of murdering a runner in East Dallas.

Police say Thomas Johnson confessed to the 2015 crime, but it has taken this long for the case to go to trial.

Thomas Johnson, 21 (credit: Dallas Police Dept.)

About six months after Johnson’s arrest, a judge declared him mentally incompetent to stand trial. Johnson spent enough time in treatment and evaluation at a state hospital, though, to regain competency, enabling the trial to begin.

It was on October 12, 2015 when police say Johnson, who was 21-years-old at the time, attacked David Stevens on the White Rock Trail, stabbing him to death with a machete.

Stevens, 53, was an avid runner, out for a morning jog before going to his job at General Electric, where he worked as an engineer. Days after his death, Stevens’s wife took her own life.

(credit: Jennifer Lindgren/CBS 11 News)

According to the arrest report, Johnson called 911 after the attack and waited for police at the scene. Officers say he told them he committed capital murder.

As a teenager Johnson was a star football player at Skyline High School in Dallas and later played for Texas A&M University. He walked away from college and it was at that point that his life seemed to begin a downward spiral.

Johnson’s family allegedly told police he had “mental issues.”

The murder trial for the now 25-year-old is scheduled to get underway at 9:00 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s