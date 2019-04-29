DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This morning the trial begins for the man accused of murdering a runner in East Dallas.
Police say Thomas Johnson confessed to the 2015 crime, but it has taken this long for the case to go to trial.
About six months after Johnson’s arrest, a judge declared him mentally incompetent to stand trial. Johnson spent enough time in treatment and evaluation at a state hospital, though, to regain competency, enabling the trial to begin.
It was on October 12, 2015 when police say Johnson, who was 21-years-old at the time, attacked David Stevens on the White Rock Trail, stabbing him to death with a machete.
Stevens, 53, was an avid runner, out for a morning jog before going to his job at General Electric, where he worked as an engineer. Days after his death, Stevens’s wife took her own life.
According to the arrest report, Johnson called 911 after the attack and waited for police at the scene. Officers say he told them he committed capital murder.
As a teenager Johnson was a star football player at Skyline High School in Dallas and later played for Texas A&M University. He walked away from college and it was at that point that his life seemed to begin a downward spiral.
Johnson’s family allegedly told police he had “mental issues.”
The murder trial for the now 25-year-old is scheduled to get underway at 9:00 a.m.