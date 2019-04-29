  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A van that crashed through a South Dallas family’s home was removed Monday morning, more than a week after the crash.

Work crews said last week’s storms kept them from being able to remove the van until now.

The crash happened Easter Sunday in a neighborhood off Cy Blackburn Circle near I-635.

A van crashed into a South Dallas home on Easter Sunday (CBS 11)

“My daughter was upstairs when it happened,” Valarie Smith said. “She was asleep. All of a sudden I heard a boom, a bunch of noise and this guy had crashed into our house.”

Smith said she’s thankful the driver, now identified as Fidel Alvarado, 32, didn’t hit anyone.

Several family members were home at the time of the accident. Alvarado was later arrested for driving under the influence.

Smith said he does have insurance, which she hopes will cover the cost of repairs to her property. There’s still a lot to be done.

“The walls have been compromised and everything upstairs has probably been compromised,” Jordan Restoration Production Manager Larry James said.

“It will be a while before were able to live in the home but we will be able to get some of our belongings out today,” Smith said.

She said it’s estimated she’ll be able to move back in six month to a year.

