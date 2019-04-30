WEATHERTORNADO WATCH | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department’s Human Trafficking Unit arrested three men, one a registered sex offender, trying to meet up with children for sex.

Dustin Weldon Cloud, a registered sex offender on probation is charged with online solicitation of a minor along with Adam Gregory Morin and Julio Cesar Rodriguez-Mendoza.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department said Rodriguez-Mendoza also had child pornography in his possession.

Online solicitation of a minor suspects in Tarrant County

The Sheriff’s Department said the operation focused on people who communicate with children online to communicate with them in a sexually explicit way and to meet up for sex.

Sheriff Bill Waybourn said those committing these acts drive the demand for child sex trafficking and sometimes are traffickers looking to exploit their next victim.

