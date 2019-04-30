



– Chief Petty Officer Hubert Miles, a Dallas native, joined the Navy to follow in his great-grandfather’s footsteps.

Now, 22 years later and half a world away at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Miles serves at U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) / U.S. 5th fleet.

“My job deals with pay and entitlements, which have a direct impact on families back home,” Miles told Chief Mass Communication Specialist Erica R. Gardner, Navy Office of Community Outreach.

A graduate of Lincoln High School, Miles is a yeoman at U.S. 5th Fleet, headquartered in Manama, Bahrain.

“I am responsible for all correspondence, pay, and entitlements as well as personnel accountability for 200 Marines and sailors,” said Miles.

Miles credits success at U.S. 5th Fleet, and in the Navy, to many of the lessons learned in Dallas.

“The most important lesson I brought with me from home is that you should treat everyone fair and value people’s personal opinions and knowledge as everyone has something to offer,” said Miles.

U.S. 5th Fleet directs naval operations to ensure maritime security and stability in the Central Region, which connects the Mediterranean Sea and Pacific Ocean through the western Indian Ocean. They work with partner nations to ensure freedom of navigation and the free flow of commerce in international waterways.

“The impact of what we do has a direct reflection on a family member’s stability back home,” said Miles. “If we do not get the administrative and pay entitlements correct, it could adversely affect families.”

The Navy’s U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of ocean, and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. This expanse, comprised of 20 countries, includes three critical choke points; the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab al Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.

“The most interesting part of my job has been working with the Marines and observing and learning their approach,” said Miles. “It has been unique and enlightening.”

Serving in the Navy means Miles is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy, according to Gardner.

A key element of the Navy is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Miles is most proud of being selected for chief petty officer in 2012.

“The responsibility we have to develop and lead junior sailors, as well as mentoring and advising officers affords us the opportunity to make an impact and not just an impression,” said Miles.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Miles and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes contributing to the Navy the nation needs.

“Being part of the Navy means committing to something that is bigger than yourself,” said Miles. “It can be challenging at times but also rewarding.”