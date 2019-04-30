NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – High winds, heavy rain and some hail arrived along with a tornado warning for Denton, Tarrant and Wise Counties early Tuesday evening.

The warning which started around 5:30 p.m. lasted for 90 minutes.

A flash flood warning was also issued for Denton County until 9:00 p.m.

Viewer Doug Miller tweeted photos of a boat house overturned and trees down at Eagle Mountain Lake with the heading, “Eagle Mountain Lake close to Harbor One Marina.”

Better pictures of the dock blown up on shore Eagle Mountain Lake. Near Harbor One Marina. — Doug Miller (@MillerforKeller) April 30, 2019

The Timber Creek High School Band in Keller ISD tweeted during the tornado warning, “After careful consideration, we have decided to cancel tonight’s concert. Any students still in the school are taking shelter.”

— Timber Creek Band (@timbercband) April 30, 2019

Texas Women’s University Emergency Management in Denton tweeted a warning to students and faculty, “A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for the TWU Denton campus. Take immediate action by going inside a sturdy building and taking shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor possible.”

— TWU Emergency Management (@TWUReady) April 30, 2019

Students at the University of North Texas in Denton also took shelter during the storm.

CBS 11 reporter Erin Jones tweeted video of a near-blinding rain on I-35 and said, “Lightning, thunder & heavy rain right now on I35 W @ Cross Timbers Rd.”

— Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) April 30, 2019

CBS 11 reporter Jason Allen reported heavy rain and multiple lightning strikes in Denton.

CBS 11 traffic reporter Madison Sawyer tweeted video Lyndon Jill shot and said, “Flash Flooding being seen in creeks near Avondale Haslet Rd near HWY 287, in northwest Tarrant County. (This is usually a shallow creek.) Video Credit: Lyndon Hill”

DFW Airport made adjustments due to the weather, tweeting, "Due to potential weather this evening, select restaurants, shops and TSA Checkpoints will remain open until midnight to accommodate customers.

TSA Checkpoints: A21, C21, D30"

⚡️🌧 Due to potential weather this evening, select restaurants, shops and TSA Checkpoints will remain open until midnight to accommodate customers. Please tweet or DM us if you need anything!

— DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) April 30, 2019

Viewer Brian McFall shared images from North Denton of a drainage canal overflowing from the heavy rain.

Denton Police tweeted in the aftermath of the storm, “We have multiple reports of downed powerlines and trees across town. If you must be on the roads, please use caution and remain vigilant. #Denton”