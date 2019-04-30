DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During the final day of early voting, CBS 11 found former Dallas Mayor Laura Miller walking a Northwest Dallas neighborhood going door to door.

She said she’s walked to more than 2,200 homes with the goal of returning to City Hall and representing District 13. “As a woman I just knocked on her door told me I just believe that you will actually get something done.”

Miller hopes to unseat incumbent Jennifer Staubach Gates, who we found greeting voters at Our Redeemer Church. “I have support from the police and fire associations as well as all of the neighborhood leadership.”

With election day on Saturday, records show Miller has $119,731 cash on hand, while Gates has $147,954.

Both are focused on getting their supporters to the polls.

Gates said she’s had multiple meet and greets. “Get the neighbors out, talk about issues, and then making sure they get out there to vote. We encourage voters to be active by calling them, door-knocking, meeting with them in their neighborhoods.”

Miller said her day doesn’t end after meeting residents. “At night, I go home and write postcards to every single household that I walked, and thank them for talking to me. That’s how you win the race. You win the race by being on the street and finding out about people.”

The former Mayor created a stir February 15, when she filed paperwork at City Hall to run just hours before the filing deadline.

A major issue is development in and around Preston Center.

One proposed project held up is the Preston Place Condominiums along Northwest Highway near Preston Road, which burned down in March, 2017.

Miller opposes a high-rise, and favors a building no higher than four stories, like the original.

Patricia Campbell lives in that area supports Miller. “She has really listened to those who are involved and that means on both sides. My personal objective is to make sure that we don’t another Preston Tower.”

But the President of the Preston Place Condominium’s HOA, Arnold Spencer said he supports Gates because she has been working to reach a compromise. “She’s trying to do that by getting a group of us all across the PD (planning district) from all across the neighborhood to make compromises and Preston Place feels like they have made compromises.”

Spencer said a four-story building is not economically feasible, and that to make the property walkable and include green space and an underground parking garage, height and density are needed.

But Miller rejected the idea. “I can tell them what the people that live there now want to live next to and that’s what ought to happen.”

Gates though said, “This is 1947 zoning that governs that area. If we’re going to grow as a city, we’re going to make sure we have quality development, it’s a process. It’s been challenging between the low-rises and high-rises but I’ve just been advocating for the process.”