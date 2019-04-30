RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A mosquito trap in Richardson tested positive for West Nile virus, something that is sure to become a common occurrence throughout North Texas this spring and into the summer.
The Richardson Health Department plans to ground spray one area, Point North Parkway south to Campbell Road and Floyd Road east to Prairie Creek, beginning this Wednesday, May 1 and Thursday, May 2, weather permitting, in order to help prevent the spread of the virus.
The city began collecting test samples on a weekly basis in April.
For more information on Richardson’s mosquito abatement program, click here.
Richardson said it is working in conjunction with other cities and health agencies in the Metroplex to mitigate the spread of West Nile virus.
Additional measures being taken in Richardson include:
– Earlier monitoring of mosquito populations using traps strategically placed in the city;
– Closer collaboration among departments to reduce areas where water can become stagnant;
– Collaborating more closely with regional partners to provide an improved response.